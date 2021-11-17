Advertisement

Back to the cold air...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - BACK TO REALITY... We had the one day warm up, as expected, and now it’s back to the colder conditions we were experiencing. I don’t see any more really mild air for now in the forecast. Our rain will end overnight, and some areas may get a bit of lake-effect Thursday evening. A storm system will bring rain turning to snow Sunday and Monday. Another system could bring rain and snow later next week for our Thanksgiving weekend...

Tonight: Evening showers taper off...otherwise turning colder. Low: 32, Wind: WNW 8-16

Thursday: Breezy and much colder with sunshine then clouds. High: 38, Wind: W 10-20

Thursday night: Maybe some lake-effect flurries early. Low: 26

Friday: Partly sunny and chilly. High: 40

First Alert Forecast: Big temperature drop just hours away
Christmas Decoration Talk WNDU
