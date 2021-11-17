Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old girl from Idaho

An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Alaina Duey from Burley, Idaho, but she has been...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Alaina Duey from Burley, Idaho, but she has been seen in Nevada and Arizona.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Alaina Duey from Burley, Idaho, but she has been seen in Nevada and Arizona.

Authorities believe she is in danger.

Alaina has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a rainbow shirt and gray boots.

Authorities say Alaina may be with 41-year-old Elizabeth Crofts.

Crofts is 5 foot 3 inches and weighs 185 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2004 silver Pontiac Grand Prix.

If you see Alaina or Crofts, please call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marathon gas station on Grape Road was robbed last week.
Another armed robbery hits St. Joseph County business
It’s the largest gift of its kind in the university’s history.
University of Notre Dame receives $50 million gift from alumnus
Family members of 17-year-old Anika Henderson have setup a GoFundMe page to help pay for...
GoFundMe set up for South Bend teen killed in shooting
New surveillance video shows suspects who are believed to be connected to a series of recent...
Crime Stoppers, police asking for help identifying suspects in string of armed robberies
Police say a woman in her 60s died from her injuries while trying to cross S.R. 933.
UPDATE: Woman killed after getting hit by truck on S.R. 933 identified

Latest News

The Coast Guard rescued 10, including at least one small child, from flooding in the Forks,...
Northwest Storm: ‘Devastating’ flood damage, 1 dead in BC
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for missing Tennessee 3-year-old Noah Clare. He is believed...
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old from Tennessee
Near-historic floods have displaced hundreds from their homes in Washington state.
Near historic floods devastate and displace
Director Quentin Tarantino poses for photographers upon arrival at the Bafta Film Awards, in...
Miramax sues Quentin Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs