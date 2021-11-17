2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship tickets on sale

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) -Big-time golf is coming back to Benton Harbor.

Mark your calendars for Memorial Day weekend when the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship comes back to Harbor Shores.

The Senior Championship is already an event that is only in Benton Harbor every two years, most recently hosted at Harbor Shores in 2018.

With 2020′s event canceled due to the pandemic, folks have been anticipating its return to Michiana for the past four years.

FORE!

That’s also the number of years since the last Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores. The tour took a mulligan on their 2020 event here because of Covid-19, so organizers used that time to make sure they ‘ace’ the Championship this memorial day.

“Harbor Shores is really the unofficial home of the Kitchenaid Senior PGA Championship so having to wait four years to come back, I think that everyone is really excited for us to bring these great golfers back to Harbor Shores and the area, as well as to put on all those things besides golf that the Championship brings to the community,” said PGA representative Brandon Haney.

Among the off-course events is the KitchenAid Fairway Club where folks can learn some kitchen tricks from both local and celebrity chefs. They can also check out the latest and greatest appliances from KitchenAid.

There’s also the Kids Zone on the weekend dates that started at the 2018 Championship through a partnership with the local YMCA. It will feature food trucks and activities for kids out at Jean Klock Park, right near the water.

“We also have our community showcase. That’s a big thing for us. We want to showcase Southwest Michigan. We’ll have a multitude of groups come in and help display and show what the region really has to offer. Everything from food to hotels to activities outside of just golf,” Haney said.

And what’s getting to know Southwest Michigan without knowing about our breweries and wineries.

" We also have our Maker’s Trail 19th Hole which is a very popular facility we have on the 17th green. A covered facility with access to all of the maker’s craft beer, wine, and spirits. A very popular hole we thoroughly enjoy in our Championship,” Haney says.

Info on ticket packages and specials ahead of the holidays, you can head their website at SRPGA.com.

Any adult who buys admission is allowed to bring up to four junior golfers under the age of 17, as the tour looks to inspire the next generation of golfers.

All Active Duty, Military Retirees, Active Reserve, National Guard, Department of Defense civilians and an accompanying guest will also be admitted free of charge to the Championship.

