Teen suspect in Grace Ross murder case found competent to stand trial

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 14-year-old accused of murder and molestation in the death of a young New Carlisle girl has been found competent to stand trial.

6-year-old Grace Ross was reported missing back in March. Her body was found in a wooded area, close to the apartment complex where she lived.

The 14-year-old was arrested for the killing after he allegedly told police a “shadowy man” was controlling him and made him strangle the girl to death.

The teen’s trial is set to begin on Dec. 9.

