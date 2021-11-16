Advertisement

Teen suspect in Grace Ross murder case found competent to stand trial

Teenager who allegedly killed 6-year-old Grace Ross back in court
Teenager who allegedly killed 6-year-old Grace Ross back in court(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 14-year-old accused of murder and molestation in the death of a young New Carlisle girl has been found competent to stand trial.

6-year-old Grace Ross was reported missing back in March. Her body was found in a wooded area, close to the apartment complex where she lived.

The 14-year-old was arrested for the killing after he allegedly told police a “shadowy man” was controlling him and made him strangle the girl to death.

The teen’s trial is set to begin on Dec. 9.

