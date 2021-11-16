St. Joseph County commissioners approve redistricting map

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County’s map flap came to an abrupt end today.

For the second straight week, a public hearing was held on efforts to redraw the boundaries that spell out elected county commissioner districts.

For the second straight week, the session brought overwhelming opposition to the plan on the table that groups much of South Bend and its significant minority population in one of the three commissioner districts.

“I’m very upset y’all proved that y’all wanted racial division in this county, now y’all got it,” said a woman who identified herself as a student at Indiana University South Bend.

“All these people who want to slow down the process, make it better are Democrats that just want to take over the process,” said Granger resident Amy Drake.

Not all saw the chance to speak as a chance to make a difference. “What has been going on here has been perfunctory, thank you. It’s just everybody sitting up there, you’ve already made up your minds. The conversation is just because you’ve got to be there,” chided Dan Caruso from New Carlisle.

The debate was spirited, but not unruly by any means. Still, it was not a pretty sight for some to see.

“You could have sat where I, you could see all the prune-ish faces and mean mugging, and we shouldn’t be that. We should be able to sit and talk and come to at least a reasonable conclusion of something good,” Commissioner Derek Dieter told reporters following today’s meeting. Dieter described the day as a taste of the type of divisiveness Washington D.C. has become known for as the commission majority rejected efforts to table the matter to allow for more public input.

“It’s just been a non-responsive theoretically hiding in the basement not to talk about it, not to discuss it, which I think is horrible,” said Dieter.

Commissioner Andy Kostielney responded that redistricting in St. Joseph County has never been a public process, and that it has typically taken place at the Democratic Party headquarters. “In theory, voices are never heard when redistricting is done. They weren’t heard ten years ago, there were no public meetings ten years ago for people to put in input, or 20 years ago either, so this is the first time we actually, we were very transparent. We opened it up. We gave people an opportunity to submit maps, to raise questions.”

On Tuesday, the commissioners voted to reject two maps that were submitted by county residents, before approving the proposal put forth by the commission president. Kostielney said about two thirds of the people he has heard from oppose the plan, but he believes he hasn’t heard from everyone.

“It’s a difficult political climate. It’s tough to stand up in front of people and every time you say something they boo or they hiss. I mean everyone should be allowed to have their own opinion but that just simply doesn’t happen. That’s why, I think part of it from a public standpoint are people a little scared and uncomfortable about getting up saying, standing up and making those comments.”

By a two to one split vote, the commissioners today rejected two maps put forth by ordinary citizens and passed the one sponsored by Kostielney.

