South Bend Cubs selling limited number of Black Friday ticket packages

Photo from the South Bend Cubs
Photo from the South Bend Cubs (WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are bringing back a popular ticket package for the holidays.

Starting at midnight on Nov. 26, the Black Friday ticket package will be available for purchase online at southbendcubs.com. The $99 bundle includes tickets, parking, Cubbie Cash, and more. Only 100 of them will be available, so if you’ll have to act quickly.

More from the South Bend Cubs:

This Black Friday special includes 10 undated ticket vouchers that can be redeemed for any 2022 regular season game as well as a voucher good for any South Bend Cubs adjustable hat (including New Era Brand hats), four single game parking passes, two Toyota Fun Zone wristbands, four tokens to the 1st Source Bank Performance Center batting cages, and $20 in Cubbie Cash that can be used at the Box Office, any Four Winds Field concession stands, parking lot, and the Cubs Den Team Store.

Valued over $200, this all-inclusive holiday bundle is $99 with only 100 available for purchase. Ticket packages can be purchased starting at midnight on Friday, November 26 at SouthBendCubs.com. Packages must be purchased online and are not available by phone or at the Box Office.

Earlier this week, the Cubs Den Team Store announced their 2021 Holiday Sales which include one day flash sales and their annual Black Friday deals. More details are available here.

