Notre Dame Men’s Basketball focused on playing unselfish

By Megan Smedley
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Men’s Basketball is back on the court Tuesday night as they welcome in High Point.

In Saturday’s season opener, Blake Wesley, Paul Atkinson and Dane Goodwin combined for 55 of Notre Dame’s 68 points.

Nate Laszewski, Cormac Ryan and Prentiss Hubb had just 8 points combined.

“Just being unselfish,” Goodwin said. “We’re at that point now where it’s about winning games, not about the stat line that we come up with. Certain nights it’s going to be different guys. Certainly they didn’t have their best games but they brought it when they needed to. They helped on the defensive end, rebounding, passing, you know everything else that comes with playing. I think they did a good job and just being unselfish.”

Head Coach Mike Brey says the Irish are working to improve their defense and is impressed with everyone’s contributions.

“I think we can rely on that better,” Brey said. “We have been on it hard. They have been amazingly receptive. They know they’re good offensively. Then you add Atkinson and Wesley. Those dudes can play. Now we just move it, share it, take a good one, but on that other end can we make it harder defensively for people and I think we’re making progress there.”

So who will be the ones to step up Tuesday night.

The Irish host High Point at 8 p.m. at Purcell.

The game is also on the ACC Network.

