Milder, then back to a touch of winter

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ROLLER-COASTER RIDE... A warm front tonight will be followed by a cold front on Wednesday. So, that means temperatures will rise overnight...into the 50s by morning! Early in the afternoon we should get just above 60, but then fall back into the 40s by later in the day. We stay chilly through the weekend, and even colder next week. Light rain at times Wednesday, then some chances for rain or snow at times in the rest of the 10 day forecast...

Tonight: Variably cloudy and milder...maybe a shower late. Low: 43, then rising into the 50s, Wind: S 7-14

Wednesday: Cloudy with times of light rain...mild early, then turning chillier. High: 61, then falling, Wind: SW 8-16

Wednesday night: Showers ending, then colder. Low: 32

Thursday: Variably cloudy...chance for a rain or snow shower. High: 40

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.