Advertisement

How you can help foster youth this holiday season

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Elkhart, Ind. (WNDU) - Every single child deserves to have a happy holiday season, but they need your help to make this possible.

The Villages is a non-profit serving more than 10,000 families, and more than 700 foster children in Indiana.

Right now, they’re collecting toys, gift cards and personal care items.

The goal is to ensure every foster family, child and older youth have a present to open on Christmas day.

“One toy, one $10 gift card, one item,” said Cheri Lintz, clinical director of the Villages. “If everybody donates one item, we have a ton.”

Donations can be dropped off or sent to the Elkhart office located at 3132 Old U.S. 20.

Gifts can also be purchased online through Amazon and sent directly to The Villages by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marathon gas station on Grape Road was robbed last week.
Another armed robbery hits St. Joseph County business
New surveillance video shows suspects who are believed to be connected to a series of recent...
Crime Stoppers, police asking for help identifying suspects in string of armed robberies
Family members of 17-year-old Anika Henderson have setup a GoFundMe page to help pay for...
GoFundMe set up for South Bend teen killed in shooting
Police say a woman in her 60s died from her injuries while trying to cross S.R. 933.
UPDATE: Woman killed after getting hit by truck on S.R. 933 identified
An arrest has been made.
Michigan City Police arrest 14-year-old in connection to school threats

Latest News

WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Warming Up Tuesday
Bipartisan group forms to discuss alternatives to commissioner Andy Kostielney's redistricting...
Bipartisan group brings St. Joseph community together to talk about the proposed redistricting map
Bipartisan group forms to discuss alternatives to commissioner Andy Kostielney's redistricting...
St. Joseph County calls for citizen input on redistricting plan
Residents at Elkhart Riverside Terrance are frustrated with the high rise’s ongoing elevator...
Broken elevators at Elkhart high rise lead to several calls to fire department for help