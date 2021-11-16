How you can help foster youth this holiday season

Elkhart, Ind. (WNDU) - Every single child deserves to have a happy holiday season, but they need your help to make this possible.

The Villages is a non-profit serving more than 10,000 families, and more than 700 foster children in Indiana.

Right now, they’re collecting toys, gift cards and personal care items.

The goal is to ensure every foster family, child and older youth have a present to open on Christmas day.

“One toy, one $10 gift card, one item,” said Cheri Lintz, clinical director of the Villages. “If everybody donates one item, we have a ton.”

Donations can be dropped off or sent to the Elkhart office located at 3132 Old U.S. 20.

Gifts can also be purchased online through Amazon and sent directly to The Villages by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.