Gun range and firearms store approved for Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Common Council approved a variance on Monday evening that allows an indoor gun range to be built on the former Movies 6 property located on University Drive. The 15,000 sq.-foot Shoot Point Blank facility will have a firearms store as well.

“I’m a gun owner. I believe in responsible gun ownership. But, but I emphasize the word ‘responsible,’” said Councilman Mike Compton (D-5th District). “And to me, what that should come with is training. I know it’s not mandated by law. But what I heard from these people is they highly encourage it. And they go above and beyond to attempt to train people in the use of firearms and gun safety.”

Vice President of Real Estate at Shoot Point Blank Kevin Allee said the company always has a range safety officer on site and that they strongly encourage first-time firearm time users to take the instructional classes.

“Last year, we educated over 75,000 people in some form or fashion of gun safety classes. And these can be a concealed carry class, could be a basic handgun class. It’s at all of our 32 locations. And we also have an online educational program as well,” said Allee.

The retailer, soon to be renamed as Range USA, added it goes above and beyond the FBI background check and federal law if someone purchases a firearm.

“If we don’t have a clear-cut greenlight from the ATF in that 4473 background check, no one leaves the store with a firearm,” Allee stressed.

Allee also said they never have had a case of a projectile getting outside of the range or a building.

When asked by 16 News Now what else impressed him about Shoot Point Blank, Councilman Compton responded: “If this would have been a just another gun store, just selling weapons, I’m not sure that I would necessarily have been so willing to support it. But because of what, you know, the owners that came up there and talked about what they’re doing, what they’re doing around the country, trying to put gun safety in the forefront of their business, firearm training and safety in the forefront of their business, that’s that’s what impressed me.”

Shoot Point Blank couldn’t be reached for comment on Tuesday. No construction or opening date for the Mishawaka location has been announced.

