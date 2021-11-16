Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Warming Up Tuesday

The snow will be melting in parts of the area under sunshine and highs in the 50s. We are tracking our rain chances come Wednesday, this could put a damper on plans during the middle of the week.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Patchy fog across Michiana. Some areas could see dense fog. Drive slower and use those low beams! After the fog clears, we see partly cloudy skies with highs heading into the 50s during the afternoon. The snow will be melting quickly under that sunshine! High of 50.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase ahead of the rain chances after midnight. Turning breezy later in the evening while staying mild. Scattered light showers possible after midnight. Low of 43.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers and periods of rain throughout the day. Breezy at times. We have a cold front moving across Michiana the area, as it does winds could gust up to 30 miles per hour at times. Highs in the 50s with dropping temperatures in the evening. High of 59.

THURSDAY: A few showers move out late on Wednesday night, this gives way to a few rain/snow showers that are possible Thursday as the wind comes across Lake Michigan. Highs on Thursday will again be back into the 40s. High of 42.

LONG RANGE: Mostly dry through the end of the week with a few light showers possible. The next system we are watching comes in Sunday night through Tuesday. Depending on the track of the system, we could be looking at rain, snow or a mixture of both. This is a time frame to watch heading into Thanksgiving week. Keep checking back for the latest!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, November 15th, 2021

Monday’s High: 37

Monday’s Low: 31

Precipitation: Trace

Snowfall: 0.1″

