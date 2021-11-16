DEA launching ‘Operation Engage’ initiative in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is launching a community engagement initiative in Benton Harbor.

“Operation Engage,” or “OpEng,” will target opioids trafficking and abuse. The DEA will work with community organizations and help bring additional resources. It’s also an educational program.

“Education is by far the best thing we can do,” says Brian McNeal, public information officer for the DEA. “I remember when I was a kid, and I was watching cartoons, there would be the commercials. And they would say ‘this is your brain’ and ‘this is your brain on drugs.’ Well, we are moving away from the scare tactic model and just giving education and information.”

The DEA will launch “Operation Engage” in Benton Harbor early next year.

