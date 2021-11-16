Bipartisan group brings St. Joseph community together to talk about the proposed redistricting map

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A bipartisan group, comprised of County Council members and Commissioner Derek Dieter, has formed to invite the public to discuss alternatives to Commissioner Kostielney’s redistricting map.

This is done in an attempt to avoid disenfranchising voters and costing taxpayers thousands in lawsuits.

“From the initial start of all this, there hasn’t been a lot of input from the citizens and that’s what I’m asking for. The other two commissioners are adamant to vote this in,” says Derek Dieter, St Joe County Commissioner, District Two.

Last month, the redistricting plan was proposed, and last week, the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 in favor of this plan.

Now, a bipartisan group of city and county leaders is calling on the community to get their opinion.

Something the majority are saying should have been done before voting took place.

“Government has a bad habit of going into neighborhoods or going to the community when they’re about 90% done with what their plans are and then asking, ‘what do you think about this?’,” says Diana Hess, Councilor Serving District E.

While some in attendance did speak in favor of the map, the majority spoke against it, and now they are asking the county’s commissioners to regroup and refigure the map.

“If we can’t sit in a room together and work to find something that’s good for the St. Joe County residents then something’s wrong,” says Dieter.

The bipartisan group is hoping that the vote will be postponed until a more favorable map can be redrawn, and are preparing to file lawsuits if not.

“We’re going to meet with our attorney’s again after the vote tomorrow, because right now, we’re just, we can’t do anything until we have a certain vote and figure out what our strategy’s gonna be,” says Hess.

The vote will take place Tuesday at 10 a.m. on the 4th floor of the city council building.

Though, as mentioned, many are hoping it will simply be postponed.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.