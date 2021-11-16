Advertisement

Auto insurance savings ahead for Michigan drivers

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan drivers can expect lower costs for their auto insurance police compared to last year, according to Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Under a new auto insurance reform signed into law, drivers could see savings on the PIP medical portion of their policies anywhere from 25% to 62%.

The law has been in effect for more than a year. Whitmer is also reminding drivers who let their auto insurance lapse that you can only take advantage of buying insurance penalty-free before January 1st of 2022.

