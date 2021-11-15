Advertisement

Taylor’s big day, blocked punt lead Colts past Jaguars 23-17

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay (57) celebrates a fumble recovery with middle...
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay (57) celebrates a fumble recovery with middle linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Jonathan Taylor rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown, Indianapolis returned a blocked punt for a score and the Colts’ defense held on for a 23-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Indy has won four of five to reach .500 for the first time this season.

The Jaguars have lost 12 consecutive road games and nine straight against AFC South foes.

The Colts went ahead 17-0 but struggled to put the game away.

But the Jags’ Trevor Lawrence fumbled near midfield with 50 seconds to go.

11/14/2021 6:04:28 PM (GMT -5:00)

