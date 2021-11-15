One person hurt in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A two-car crash in Howard Township left one person hurt around 7:30 Sunday night.

According to Sgt. Jason Pompey with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the cars driven by Darrell White, 45 of Cassopolis, and Damien Brown, Jr., 25 of Dowagic, sideswiped each other while driving on M 60, near the intersection with Hoyt Street.

White was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, police say neither driver appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

