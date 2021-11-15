Advertisement

One person hurt in Cass County crash

It happened Sunday night in Howard Township
(MGN)
(MGN)(Heart of Illinois ABC)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A two-car crash in Howard Township left one person hurt around 7:30 Sunday night.

According to Sgt. Jason Pompey with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the cars driven by Darrell White, 45 of Cassopolis, and Damien Brown, Jr., 25 of Dowagic, sideswiped each other while driving on M 60, near the intersection with Hoyt Street.

White was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, police say neither driver appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman in her 60s died from her injuries while trying to cross S.R. 933.
Woman dead following pedestrian-involved accident on S.R. 933
Around 12:15 p.m. on Monday, the department confirmed officers were dispatched to the 1700...
UPDATE: 17-year-old girl killed in SB shooting
An armed individual has been arrested after peacefully surrendering in a standoff with police.
UPDATE: Person arrested after SWAT standoff, situation resolved
Lake effect snow Sunday night will lead to slick roads
Lake effect snow Sunday night will lead to slick roads
The legendary Gary Sieber is back after open-heart surgery
The legendary Gary Sieber is back after open-heart surgery

Latest News

WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Slippery Morning Commute, Warming Up Midweek
Michigan congressman Fred Upton was one of 13 Republicans to vote for the infrastructure bill...
How Benton Harbor will benefit from new Infrastructure Bill
Benton Harbor Infrastructure Deal Update
Benton Harbor Infrastructure Deal Update
Surveillance video of St. Joseph Co robbery suspects
Surveillance video of St. Joseph Co robbery suspects