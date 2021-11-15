Advertisement

Michigan City Police arrest 14-year-old in connection to school threats

An arrest has been made.
An arrest has been made.
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 15, 2021
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 14-year-old was arrested early Monday morning after police in Michigan City say school threats were posted on social media.

The Michigan City Police Department and Cpl. Scott Combs, School Resource Officer for Michigan City High School, were eventually able to identify the teen who was making threats, and an arrest was made around 1:15 a.m.

Witnesses are continuing to be interviewed. The Michigan City Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Cpl. Combs at 219-873-2044 Ext 4312, or at scombs@emichigancity.com.

You can also reach the Michigan City Police Department via Facebook Messenger, through its crime tip hotline number at 219-873-1488, or its WeTip Hotline for General Crime at (800) 78-CRIME.

