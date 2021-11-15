Medical Moment: filling cavities pain-free

Getting a cavity filled is no fun. There can be pain, shots, numbing, and the harrowing sounds of the drill.

But a kinder, gentler way to care for kids with cavities is being tested, and the only tool required is a small paintbrush.

Five-year-old Skye is part of a study testing silver diamine fluoride, or SDF, a treatment to stop cavities in children.

Instead of the dreaded drill, the tooth is brushed a dried. Then, the liquid SDF is painted on for ten seconds. There are minimal, if any, side effects.

About one-quarter of kids aged 2-5 have cavities; half of kids aged 6-8 do, and it’s often higher in minorities and those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds.

With SDF, the kids get treatments every few months for eight months total. SDF costs about $20, compared to hundred for a traditional filling. It’s also covered by some insurance plans.

SDF was approved to treat sensitivity in 2014, but not cavities. Besides Michigan, the study is taking place in Iowa and New York, and will last through 2024. So far, close to 600 kids have participated. The researchers are hoping for a total of 1,200.

