Advertisement

Mask mandate in place for Bridgman Public Schools

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - A mask mandate is now in place for Bridgman Public Schools due to a growing number of COVID-19 cases within the district.

All students, teachers and staff members are required to wear masks indoors starting Monday, Nov. 15. The district says its number one priority is keeping students in the classroom, and they’ll continue to work with the Berrien County Health Department to monitor cases.

The mandate is in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman in her 60s died from her injuries while trying to cross S.R. 933.
UPDATE: Woman killed after getting hit by truck on S.R. 933 identified
Around 12:15 p.m. on Monday, the department confirmed officers were dispatched to the 1700...
UPDATE: 17-year-old girl killed in SB shooting
New surveillance video shows suspects who are believed to be connected to a series of recent...
Crime Stoppers, police asking for help identifying suspects in string of armed robberies
An armed individual has been arrested after peacefully surrendering in a standoff with police.
UPDATE: Person arrested after SWAT standoff, situation resolved
Lake effect snow Sunday night will lead to slick roads
Lake effect snow Sunday night will lead to slick roads

Latest News

Broken elevators at a low-income housing high rise lead to several calls to the fire department...
Broken elevators causing problems for high rise residents
A kinder, gentler way to care for kids with cavities is being tested, and the only tool...
Medical Moment: filling cavities pain-free
A kinder, gentler way to care for kids with cavities is being tested, and the only tool...
Medical Moment: filling cavities pain-free
As First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman nears retirement, he is going across northern...
Mike Hoffman’s Michiana Memories: Kroc Center - South Bend #3