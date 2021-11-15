Mask mandate in place for Bridgman Public Schools

BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - A mask mandate is now in place for Bridgman Public Schools due to a growing number of COVID-19 cases within the district.

All students, teachers and staff members are required to wear masks indoors starting Monday, Nov. 15. The district says its number one priority is keeping students in the classroom, and they’ll continue to work with the Berrien County Health Department to monitor cases.

The mandate is in effect until further notice.

