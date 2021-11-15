Advertisement

Local students to tryout for Spanish pro soccer club

By Mark Peterson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The career plans of some local high school students could include a Yellow Submarine.

Later this month, three students from the International Soccer Academy of America in Mishawaka will take a ten-day trip to Villarreal, Spain to try out for the professional LA Liga team there that carries the nickname the Yellow Submarine.

“So, there’s a couple advantages to being able to try out with that team. First of all, of course, if they would get signed would be great, but the connections that they’re going to make there are great. So, maybe in Villarreal doesn’t sign them, maybe they can get signed by a professional team at a lower level,” explained International Soccer Academy of America founder Ethan Hunt.

The school’s inaugural class has a total of 25 students. 95-percent come from less than an hour away.

“I’m from South Haven, Michigan,” student Erick Lopez-Ramirez told 16 News Now. “And I came here just because I wanted to live this experience and be part of like, a group of like a family where it’s only soccer players.’

Marco Cruz played soccer last year at Washington High School in South Bend. “We have a week in Spain, try out with Villarreal. Just there to try my best and make sure they keep an eye on me and two of my teammates.”

The academy team has no seniors this year and has played a dozen college, and college reserve squads—beating two.

Nathan Hunt says despite the fact that the academy has no seniors, 29 college scholarships have been offered to 22 of the players.

The ten-day trip over the Thanksgiving holiday won’t be –all work, no play.

Some special spectator time has been scheduled as well.

“We’re gonna go watch two Championship League games over there, live, yep. Against Manchester United and Barcelona. You know, two huge teams,” said Ethan Esparza.

The academy has a partnership with Villarreal that calls for annual try-outs on the part of the school’s top prospects.

