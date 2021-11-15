Advertisement

ISP shares winter driving reminders

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ready or not, snow season is here.

Sgt. Ted Bohner with the Indiana State Police joined 16 Morning News Now to share some important reminders for drivers.

From Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning, the ISP Bremen District responded to 10 slide-offs and 14 crashes. Sgt. Bohner said this serves as a reminder to slow down and give yourself extra time on your commute.

Going slower than normal during snowy weather can help prevent accidents.

“Make sure your windshield wiper blades are good, and you actually have windshield washer fluid,” Sgt. Bohner said. “And take a look at your spare tire. Make sure you have a spare tire that’s inflated properly so if you need to use it, it’s ready to go.”

Sgt. Bohner also said you should have an emergency kit in your vehicle filled with essentials like a blanket, water, snacks, jumper cables, and a phone charger.

