Indiana state parks closed for deer hunting

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Dunes and Potato Creek are now closed for deer hunting. They are just two out of 17 parks total that are closing down.

The hunts are being held Monday and Tuesday (Nov. 15th & 16th), and again on November 29th and 30th.

The state Department of Natural Resources says these hunts are part of maintaining healthy habitats for animals and plants.

