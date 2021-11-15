GoFundMe set up for South Bend teen killed in shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A GoFundMe has been setup for a teen who was shot and killed last Monday in South Bend.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Randolph Street for reports of a shooting just after 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 8. When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Anika Henderson with gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

So far, no suspects have been named in the shooting. If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call the South Bend Police Detective Bureau at 574-235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Family members of Henderson have setup a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses. If you would like to make a donation to the family, click here.

