First Alert Forecast: Slippery Morning Commute, Warming Up Midweek

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: A slippery commute for some. Snow covered and slippery roads are possible. Temperatures rising into the middle to upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. This afternoon and evening there is a slight chance of a few snow showers. No additional accumulation is expected. High of 38.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few snow showers before midnight, then we stay mostly cloudy and cold. Lows will drop into the lower 30s. Low of 30.

TUESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds but staying dry on Tuesday. Highs will be increasing. The 50s return to the area as the winds shift out of the South and Southeast during the day. Clouds increase late in the evening. High of 52.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers throughout the day as another front moves through. Breezy at times with highs nearing 60 degrees during the early afternoon. Once the front moves through the showers stick around but temperatures begin to drop. Likely back into the 30s by Thursday morning. High of 59.

LONG RANGE: Staying mostly dry into the end of the week with again cooler temperatures coming back. Highs in the lower 40s are likely through the weekend. More rain and snow showers are looking possible lake this week. Keep checking back for the latest information on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, November 14th, 2021

Sunday’s High: 39

Sunday’s Low: 33

Precipitation: 0.56″

Snowfall: 1.2″

