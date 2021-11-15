Advertisement

Fake FBI emails sent to thousands

FILE - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation seal is seen outside the FBI building in...
FILE - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation seal is seen outside the FBI building in Washington, D.C.(Source: Associated Press)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The FBI is addressing reports that unauthorized emails coming from a legitimate FBI email address were sent to thousands of organizations about a purported cyberthreat.

At least 100,000 of the emails have hit inboxes.

The agency said it is aware of the fake emails, and that they’re part of an “ongoing situation.”

One of the emails claimed to be a warning from the Department of Homeland Security that the recipient was the target of a “sophisticated” attack.

But the actual DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued no such warning.

One cybersecurity expert said he was unaware of any malicious software embedded in the emails, which appeared to be a prank.

The FBI said the emails are the result of a “software misconfiguration.”

Agents are warning individuals and businesses to be cautious of unknown senders and are urging people to report suspicious activity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman in her 60s died from her injuries while trying to cross S.R. 933.
Woman dead following pedestrian-involved accident on S.R. 933
Around 12:15 p.m. on Monday, the department confirmed officers were dispatched to the 1700...
UPDATE: 17-year-old girl killed in SB shooting
Lake effect snow Sunday night will lead to slick roads
Lake effect snow Sunday night will lead to slick roads
An armed individual has been arrested after peacefully surrendering in a standoff with police.
UPDATE: Person arrested after SWAT standoff, situation resolved
The legendary Gary Sieber is back after open-heart surgery
The legendary Gary Sieber is back after open-heart surgery

Latest News

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the infrastructure bill during a White House ceremony...
Biden to sign $1 trillion infrastructure bill
FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project...
Democrat Beto O’Rourke running for Texas governor in 2022
Sgt. Ted Bohner with the Indiana State Police joined 16 Morning News Now to share some...
ISP shares winter driving reminders
FILE - Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., attends a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce,...
Vermont Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy won’t seek reelection