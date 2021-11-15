Crime Stoppers, police asking for help identifying suspects in string of armed robberies

ST. JOSEPH CO., Ind. (WNDU) - New surveillance video shows suspects who are believed to be connected to a series of recent armed robberies in St. Joseph County.

The first in the string of robberies happened Sept. 6 in the 800 block of E Colfax Ave. in South Bend.

A second robbery to that same business was reported on Sept. 27.

Then, about a month later, three separate incidents were reported: one in the 500 block of E Lasalle, another in the 1300 block of E 12th St. in Mishawaka, and an attempted robbery in the 51000 block of S.R. 933.

Michiana Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information or who recognizes the suspects to call (574) 288-STOP or submit an anonymous tip.

