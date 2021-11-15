Advertisement

Comedy of errors as Steelers, Lions slog to 16-16 tie

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) is run into by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew...
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) is run into by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during an NFL football game, Sunday, November 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)(Matt Durisko | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions slogged their way to a 16-16 tie in an ugly nearly four-hour marathon that produced more comedy than highlights.

Pittsburgh’s Mason Rudolph completed 30 of 50 passes for 242 yards with a touchdown and an interception while filling in for Ben Roethlisberger, who was placed on the COVID-19 list on Saturday night.

Najee Harris ran for 105 yards but the Steelers (5-3-1) saw their four-game winning streak halted in the dank mist at rainy Heinz Field.

De’Andre Swift ran for a career-high 130 yards for the Lions (0-8-1), who relied heavily on the run to avoid a ninth straight loss.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/14/2021 6:35:28 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

An armed individual has been arrested after peacefully surrendering in a standoff with police.
UPDATE: Person arrested after SWAT standoff, situation resolved
Police say a woman in her 60s died from her injuries while trying to cross S.R. 933.
Woman dead following pedestrian-involved accident on S.R. 933
Around 12:15 p.m. on Monday, the department confirmed officers were dispatched to the 1700...
UPDATE: 17-year-old girl killed in SB shooting
Lake effect snow Sunday night will lead to slick roads
Lake effect snow Sunday night will lead to slick roads
Kayla Richey
29-year-old found dead in the woods in Elkhart County has been identified

Latest News

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay (57) celebrates a fumble recovery with middle...
Taylor’s big day, blocked punt lead Colts past Jaguars 23-17
Irish run away late defeating Syracuse, 82-56, to open ACC play
ND SOCCER MONITOR
Irish clinch ACC Championship with 2-0 win over Duke
Freshman Blake Wesley came off the bench to score 21 points in his first collegiate game and...
Wesley, Goodwin propel Notre Dame past CS Northridge 68-52