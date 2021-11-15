Broken elevators at Elkhart high rise lead to several calls to fire department for help

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents at Elkhart Riverside Terrance are frustrated with the high rise’s ongoing elevator issues.

“I witnessed them pull a lady from a wheelchair to a carry on chair from their fire truck to get her upstairs,” a woman who’s mother is Riverside resident told 16 News Now Monday.

Residents say the fire department was called as many as six times on Sunday to help transport wheelchair bound residents from the main floor to as high as the sixth floor because both of the building’s elevators were broken.

“Yesterday it was down. It was just so sad to see that it was down and people stranded downstairs and or upstairs can’t get downstairs because of no elevator,” a woman said.

When 16 News Now arrived to Riverside Terrace on Monday to find out why, no one answered the door, until a resident in a wheelchair did.

Inside, one elevator appeared to have been repaired and was working. However, the other was out of order.

It is a similar sight one woman says residents like her mother has had to endure for months.

“They claim they have contacted OTIS, which is the elevator company,” the woman said.

To confirm those claims, 16 News Now headed to the Elkhart Housing Authority to find out how legitimate they were. After making contact with personnel inside, a statement from Executive Director Angelia M. Washington came a short time later saying both elevators will be replaced with new ones by March 2022.

“Unfortunately, we started experiencing similar problems with both Riverside elevators similar to those we had with both Waterfall elevators in 2020. All four elevators were original to their buildings which were built in 1971 (Waterfall) and 1982 (Riverside)... and all have exceeded their remaining useful lives. Both Waterfall elevators were replaced with newly modernized elevators this spring and both Riverside elevators are on schedule to be fully replaced with the same by March 2022. Riverside residents are aware that this project has been underway since July 2021 and we apologize for all inconveniences. We hope to release the large Riverside elevator for use by the end of this month. This is a major undertaking that could not be resolved as quickly as we all would have liked, but Otis Elevator Company has promised that their service technicians will respond as soon as they possibly can each time the one functioning elevator breaks down during this project.”

