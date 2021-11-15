Advertisement

Brian Kelly happy with Notre Dame Football’s improvements

By Megan Smedley
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football won it’s fifth straight game Saturday night, defeating the Virginia Cavaliers, 28-3, part of an improving trend for Brian Kelly’s squad.

That win marks Notre Dame’s 40th straight win over an unranked opponent.

It’s the longest active streak in the FBS.

The first five games of the year, the Irish averaged 80.0 rushing yards a game.

The last five games, they’re averaging 208.4 yards a game.

Notre Dame has also won 34-straight games when allowing 20 points or less.

All of that makes Brian Kelly happy with his 9-1 team.

“We’re better than we were in September and October,” Kelly said. “So, this football team is getting better each and every week. We’ve played young players that are now much more mature, playing better. And we’re ascending as a football team. So, anytime you’re trying to put a resume together, it’s about how you play later in the year. And so, the eye test is this football team is playing better defensively, offensively, and we’re sitting here 9-1. We’ve turned over virtually an entire roster, and we’re playing pretty good football.”

Notre Dame looks to continue those streaks when they face unranked Georgia Tech Saturday at 2:30

