Another armed robbery hits St. Joseph County business

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - New surveillance footage captured yet another armed robbery at a St. Joseph County business after Michiana Crime Stoppers just released video of suspects believed to be linked to several robberies over the last couple months.

The latest victim is the Grape Road Marathon gas station in Mishawaka.

Around 12:30 a.m. this past Wednesday, security footage shows the manager checking out a customer when a person walks in wearing a navy blue coat, a mask, grey hoodie, and a hat. The individual whipped out a gun, pointing it toward the cashier who cleared out the drawer.

The suspect kept a grip on the gun until they made away with an unknown amount of money.

Over the weekend, Michiana Crime Stoppers released surveillance clips of suspects believed to be linked to other armed robberies in St. Joseph County.

The first in the string of robberies happened on September 6th in the 800 block of East Colfax Avenue in South Bend. A second robbery to that same business was reported on September 7th.

Then, about a month later, three separate incidents were reported: one in the 500 block of East LaSalle, another in the 1300 block of East 12th Street in Mishawaka, and an attempted robbery in the 51000 block of S.R. 933.

Police haven’t confirmed if there is a possible link between the Marathon gas station robbery and the others that were reported by Crime Stoppers.

Michiana Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information or who recognizes the suspects to call (574) 288-STOP or submit an anonymous tip.

