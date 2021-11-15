How Benton Harbor will benefit from new Infrastructure Bill

BENTON HARBOR, MI. (WNDU) - The Infrastructure Bill has been passed by congress, and is expected to reach President Biden’s desk tomorrow to be signed into action on Monday.

The state of Michigan is pledging to replace all of Benton Harbor’s lead service lines by April 2023.

This is thanks to the 1.3 billion dollars Michigan is expected to receive from this Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal.

In a release from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office.

It says the state will collaborate with federal partners, officials, and community leaders to communicate up-to-date information, and leverage every available resource to speed up lead service line replacement.

“Uh you know, many of these lines. And it’s the same in lots of different communities, you know, 60, 80 years ago, you know, we’ve had some changes in our health and we know that lead isn’t good for you, and you know, this is gonna help replace those lines and it’s a good start to where we wanna finish,” says Fred Upton, the U.S. Representative for Michigan’s 6th congressional district.

In the mean time, over the next few days residents can pick up bottled water at-

Monday and Tuesday: Southwest Community Action Agency or Abundant Life Church of God until 2 p.m.

Tuesday: Ebenezer Baptist Church

Wednesday: Southwest Community Action Agency from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The city is also offering free blood lead testing to residents of all ages-

Monday and Tuesday: Discovery Enrichment Center between noon and 6 p.m..

For child-specific testing contact the Intercare Family Health Network.

