Accused University Park Mall shooter in court

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has his pretrial conference Monday for his role in a shooting at University Park Mall in September 2020.

21-year-old Dazhon Howard is accused of shooting and killing Delaney Crosby inside that crowded mall back in September. Police booked him on murder and felony firearm charges.

Howard’s jury trial is scheduled for March 21st.

