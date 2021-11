MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Every Monday, we introduce you to a pet who is looking for a forever home.

This week’s pet is a spunky little guy named “Russel” at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County!

If you’d like to adopt Russel or any other pet at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, you can visit them online at humanesocietystjc.org.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.