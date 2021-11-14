Advertisement

Woman dead following pedestrian-involved accident on S.R. 933

Police say a woman in her 60s died from her injuries while trying to cross S.R. 933.
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman has died following a pedestrian-related crash on S.R. 933.

Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, multiple agencies responded to the scene located just south of the intersection that connects Saint Mary’s College and the University of Notre Dame campus.

A police commander told 16 News Now a pick-up driver had the greenlight and right-of-way while heading north on S.R. 933.

That’s when police said the woman tried to cross the road without using the crosswalk and died after getting hit by the truck.

The woman has not been identified, but the responding commander says she was a South Bend native in her 60s.

The pick-up truck driver remained on scene, and the investigation is still ongoing.

