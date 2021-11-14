UPDATE: 17-year-old girl killed in SB shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A teenager has died after police said she was shot earlier this week on the southeast side of South Bend.

Just after 12:15 p.m. on Monday, South Bend Police Department officers responded to the 1700 block of Randolph Street on reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a female victim, 17-year-old Anika Henderson, suffering apparent gunshot injuries. She was immediately transported to the hospital in critical condition, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Henderson’s family has been notified.

The SBPD Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation and will release additional details when they become available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Bend Police Detective Bureau at 574-235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP

