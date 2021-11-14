Third annual craft show held at Celebrations Palace

Mishawaka, Ind. (WNDU) - Snow might be on the way, but Celebrations Palace reminds folks it’s still fall— holding their third annual Fall Craft Show.

The event supports local artists by giving them a space to tell their goods.

Today’s show featured twenty vendors, offering everything from handmade works of art to homemade baked goods.

One of the main things that keeps people coming?

The free food.

“One of the main things that we offer is free lunch to the public, so they can come in and get, you know, some lunch while supplies last. So, we have that so people are coming in to get food but also gonna be able to shop. We also have a cash bar, we do door prizes throughout the day as well. So, we have a lot of different things that you can offer to come and shop, drink, eat, and even have some fun,” show coordinator Courtney Kalka-Hager said.

If you are interested in participating as a vendor or attending the show but were not able to make it out today, another show is in the works for the spring.

You can contact Celebrations Palace for more information.

