Stroud throws 5 TD passes, No. 6 Ohio State routs Purdue

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson cuts up field against Purdue during the first half...
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson cuts up field against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - C.J. Stroud threw for 361 yards and five touchdowns, freshman TreVeyon Henderson rumbled for two more scores and No. 6 Ohio State struck early and rolled over Purdue 59-31 on Saturday.

The Buckeyes (9-1, 7-0 Big Ten, CFP No. 4) scored on all seven of their first-half possessions, piling up 45 points against a Purdue team that hadn’t allowed more than 30 in any game this year.

Ohio State has been wobbly at times the past two weeks and was understandably wary of Purdue, which already upset two top-five teams this season.

