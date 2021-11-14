‘Operation Care Package’ for troops, service members this Veterans Day weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re honoring America’s heroes on this Veterans Day weekend— and so is one group of mothers in St. Joseph Co.— putting together care packages for troops and veterans in South Bend.

“They’ve got quite an operation in that shed there okay? I mean it’s just amazing how they put everything all together. I mean this has taken weeks and weeks as far as collecting those different items,” Kent Laudeman of Stop 22 Michiana said.

St. Joe Valley Blue Star Mothers - IN #6 is an organization passionate about our troops and veterans.

To show them just how much they are supported, the group puts together care packages with all kinds of items.

The group’s president, Sandra Boldt, tells us the care packages were personalized to help troops feel less homesick.

“Well lots of goodies. The key thing is, something from home. So we’ve got Pringles, we’ve got pop tarts, we have cereal, mac and cheese, you know all those types of things. And then we have letters from home. We’ve partnered with B100 for their 10,000 letters to the troops. So we’re putting those in there as well. Games, toys, just things from home,” Boldt said.

The packages were put together one by one, adding to the love and care put into them.

“I do what I do out of the passion that I have for our service members and our veterans and it just,” Boldt said. “It means everything that the community supports that visions and helps us to complete the mission that we’ve set forth.”

