Wesley, Goodwin propel Notre Dame past CS Northridge 68-52

Freshman Blake Wesley came off the bench to score 21 points in his first collegiate game and...
Freshman Blake Wesley came off the bench to score 21 points in his first collegiate game and Dane Goodwin scored 18 - all on 3-pointers - as Notre Dame opened its season with a 68-52 victory over Cal State Northridge.(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Freshman Blake Wesley came off the bench to score 21 points in his first collegiate game and Dane Goodwin scored 18 - all on 3-pointers - as Notre Dame opened its season with a 68-52 victory over Cal State Northridge.

Wesley, a South Bend native, sank 7 of 10 shots from the floor - including 4 of 6 from beyond the 3-point line - in 24 minutes.

Goodwin missed his two 2-point tries but nailed 6 of 8 from distance.

The rest of the Fighting Irish hit just 1 of 13 from deep.

Paul Atkinson Jr., a graduate transfer from Yale, contributed 16 points and six rebounds in his first game for Notre Dame.

Atin Wright topped the Matadors with 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

11/13/2021 3:22:38 PM (GMT -5:00)

