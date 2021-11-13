Advertisement

Walk and balloon release for 6-month-old Asaiah Malik

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, family and friends gathered for a celebration of life and walk for 6-month-old Asaiah Malik.

They met at the Morris Performing Arts Center, then headed down to the Colfax Avenue bridge for a balloon release, followed by a walk down Michigan Street.

“I just hope and pray that justice is served for this little boy, and the family can be at peace and the boy can rest,” said friend Rebecca Tramble.

Asaiah’s maternal grandmother, Tonya Rosenberger, said she wants answers.

Back in January, Asaiah was found unresponsive by his paternal grandmother lying face down on the floor on top of some clothing.

His autopsy report showed dozens of rib fractures and severe head trauma.

Now, there is a call to dig deeper into who did this.

Family members said they want authorities to investigate Asaiah’s father who had custody of him for the last month of his life.

According to records, he was arrested in 2020 for domestic battery on Asaiah’s mother.

“It’s absolutely frustrating. I mean the pages and pages of that autopsy, I mean, how is there not an arrest made yet in this case?” asked Tramble.

“At the end of the day, I don’t know what answers there are left to find, so I think that’s what’s frustrating,” said Rosenberger.

“Breaks my heart for this little boy. He was only six months old; and no one is being held accountable for his death. It is sad,” said Tramble.

Rosenberger said she is thankful for the community’s support.

“I want to thank everybody for their support. Reach out to your local officials and tell them this is unacceptable,” said Rosenberger.

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide has been leading the investigation, but they say there are no new updates.

You can watch our investigative piece on this case here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Richey
29-year-old found dead in the woods in Elkhart County has been identified
Authorities in Elkhart are investigating what they call an "unusual" death.
Elkhart Co. Homicide Unit investigating after body found in woods
16 News Now Investigates: Answers for Asaiah
16 News Now Investigates: Answers for Asaiah
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Man dies after getting hit by vehicle in Goshen
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation

Latest News

The City of South Bend has reached a 3-year collective bargaining agreement with the city's...
South Bend firefighters getting a boost in pay
A man is dead after being hit by a car in Goshen
51-year-old dies from crash in Goshen
Family and friends hold a celebration of life and walk for justice after a 6-month-old's life...
"Justice for Asaiah" walk in South Bend
MI congressman Fred Upton responds to death threats