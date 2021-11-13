Walk and balloon release for 6-month-old Asaiah Malik

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, family and friends gathered for a celebration of life and walk for 6-month-old Asaiah Malik.

They met at the Morris Performing Arts Center, then headed down to the Colfax Avenue bridge for a balloon release, followed by a walk down Michigan Street.

“I just hope and pray that justice is served for this little boy, and the family can be at peace and the boy can rest,” said friend Rebecca Tramble.

Asaiah’s maternal grandmother, Tonya Rosenberger, said she wants answers.

Back in January, Asaiah was found unresponsive by his paternal grandmother lying face down on the floor on top of some clothing.

His autopsy report showed dozens of rib fractures and severe head trauma.

Now, there is a call to dig deeper into who did this.

Family members said they want authorities to investigate Asaiah’s father who had custody of him for the last month of his life.

According to records, he was arrested in 2020 for domestic battery on Asaiah’s mother.

“It’s absolutely frustrating. I mean the pages and pages of that autopsy, I mean, how is there not an arrest made yet in this case?” asked Tramble.

“At the end of the day, I don’t know what answers there are left to find, so I think that’s what’s frustrating,” said Rosenberger.

“Breaks my heart for this little boy. He was only six months old; and no one is being held accountable for his death. It is sad,” said Tramble.

Rosenberger said she is thankful for the community’s support.

“I want to thank everybody for their support. Reach out to your local officials and tell them this is unacceptable,” said Rosenberger.

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide has been leading the investigation, but they say there are no new updates.

