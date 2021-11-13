Advertisement

UPDATE: Person arrested after SWAT standoff, situation resolved

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An armed individual has been arrested after peacefully surrendering in a standoff with police.

Around 9 a.m. on Saturday, South Bend Police confirmed they received a call of an armed disturbance in the 3000 block of Wilder Drive.

SWAT was called to the scene and was able to help a woman out of the house.

Authorities negotiated with the armed individual who later surrendered.

While the situation has resolved, neighbors told 16 News Now the incident was alarming and unexpected.

“It was scary, ‘cause we didn’t know what was going on at first. We didn’t know what house they were at or what was happening. And I think for both of us speaking, like, we’ve talked to this, you know, couple a few times and they seem really nice and friendly so we’re like there’s no way they’re at that house,” remarked Justin Tylka and Michelle Gibson.

No one was hurt from the incident.

