South Bend firefighters to receive pay raises
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend firefighters are getting a boost in pay.
The city of South Bend has reached a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the city’s department firefighters.
The deal was reached with South Bend Firefighters Local 362; members approved the package by a vote of 187-16.
The new deal raises base wages from over $61,000 to over $66,000 by 2024.
The agreement also expands the pension base for firefighters to over $75,000 from over $64,000 -- a 15.5% increase.
Fire chief Carl Buchanon says he “couldn’t be any prouder of both sides for getting this done.”
