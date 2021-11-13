Advertisement

South Bend firefighters to receive pay raises

Nov. 13, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend firefighters are getting a boost in pay.

The city of South Bend has reached a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the city’s department firefighters.

The deal was reached with South Bend Firefighters Local 362; members approved the package by a vote of 187-16.

The new deal raises base wages from over $61,000 to over $66,000 by 2024.

The agreement also expands the pension base for firefighters to over $75,000 from over $64,000 -- a 15.5% increase.

Fire chief Carl Buchanon says he “couldn’t be any prouder of both sides for getting this done.”

