Rutgers on cusp of bowl-eligibility after win at Indiana

Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) celebrates a rushing touchdown with teammates during the...
Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) celebrates a rushing touchdown with teammates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Isaih Pacheco scored twice and Rutgers forced six turnovers in a 38-3 victory at Indiana that puts the Scarlet Knights within one win of becoming bowl eligible.

Rutgers converted the turnovers into 17 points.

The Scarlet Knights haven’t played in a bowl game since 2014.

The Hoosiers lost their sixth in a row and are 0-7 in Big Ten play.

The injury-riddled offense finished with 262 total yards.

11/13/2021 3:39:58 PM (GMT -5:00)

