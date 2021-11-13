Rutgers on cusp of bowl-eligibility after win at Indiana
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Isaih Pacheco scored twice and Rutgers forced six turnovers in a 38-3 victory at Indiana that puts the Scarlet Knights within one win of becoming bowl eligible.
Rutgers converted the turnovers into 17 points.
The Scarlet Knights haven’t played in a bowl game since 2014.
The Hoosiers lost their sixth in a row and are 0-7 in Big Ten play.
The injury-riddled offense finished with 262 total yards.
