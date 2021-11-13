Rutgers on cusp of bowl-eligibility after win at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Isaih Pacheco scored twice and Rutgers forced six turnovers in a 38-3 victory at Indiana that puts the Scarlet Knights within one win of becoming bowl eligible.

Rutgers converted the turnovers into 17 points.

The Scarlet Knights haven’t played in a bowl game since 2014.

The Hoosiers lost their sixth in a row and are 0-7 in Big Ten play.

The injury-riddled offense finished with 262 total yards.

