Police in Warsaw looking for someone impersonating officer

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Warsaw are looking into reports of someone impersonating a police officer.

A woman says she was stopped by a black SUV with a single blue rotating light.

The impersonator ordered the woman to get out, but the woman could tell he wasn’t an officer and drove away.

It happened November 2nd, but police say there was a delay in the information reaching their office.

The suspect is described as a tall, strong, Caucasian man with blue eyes.

