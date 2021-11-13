Advertisement

Pet Vet: Nicotine (Cigarette) Poisoning in Pet

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WNDU) - Every year, on the third Thursday of November, smokers across the nation take part in the American Cancer Society Great American Smokeout event.

Your own health may not be the only motivation to make this healthy change. Your pets could be suffering, as well.

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser joined Jack Springgate to talk about the risk of cigarettes and tobacco products around pets.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets. You can also send him an email at MichianaPetVet@Comcast.net.

