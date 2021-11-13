Advertisement

McNamara, No. 9 Michigan rally past No. 23 Penn State 21-17

Michigan tight end Erick All (83) celebrates his 47-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cade...
Michigan tight end Erick All (83) celebrates his 47-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cade McNamara (12) in the fourth quarter against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Michigan defeated Penn State 21-17. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)(BARRY REEGER | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) - Cade McNamara threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to tight end Erick All with 3:29 left and No. 9 Michigan stayed in the Big Ten championship race, rallying past tricky No. 23 Penn State 21-17.

McNamara completed 19 of 29 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns to boost the visiting Wolverines, who are 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the conference.

Hassan Haskins ran for 156 yards on 31 carries and Roman Wilson caught a pair of touchdown passes for the Wolverines.

Penn State fell to 6-4.

The Nittany Lions tried a pair of trick plays from kick formation in the first quarter, with mixed results.

