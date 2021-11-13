McNamara, No. 9 Michigan rally past No. 23 Penn State 21-17

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) - Cade McNamara threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to tight end Erick All with 3:29 left and No. 9 Michigan stayed in the Big Ten championship race, rallying past tricky No. 23 Penn State 21-17.

McNamara completed 19 of 29 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns to boost the visiting Wolverines, who are 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the conference.

Hassan Haskins ran for 156 yards on 31 carries and Roman Wilson caught a pair of touchdown passes for the Wolverines.

Penn State fell to 6-4.

The Nittany Lions tried a pair of trick plays from kick formation in the first quarter, with mixed results.

11/13/2021 4:15:54 PM (GMT -5:00)