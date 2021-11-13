Advertisement

2nd Chance: Beans

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a cat from the Humane Society of Elkhart County.

Meet Beans!

Beans is very unique. As you can see, she is blind, but you will not meet a friendlier cat.

She loves to be petted, snuggle with and be around people.

She can be a bit unsure in strange surroundings and needs to be approached with sound so she knows you are there.

A family with patience and understanding will be needed to help her adjust.

She has quickly become a staff and volunteer favorite at the Humane Society of Elkhart County.

Speaking of the Humane Society, November’s adoption special is half-off fees on all cats and dogs with the donation of a new unwrapped toy to Toys for Tots!

If you want to adopt Beans or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of Elkhart County at 574-848-4225.

