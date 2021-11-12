Advertisement

Wintry Weekend for Michiana

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WINTRY WEEKEND!! No, it’s not going to be a terrible weekend to be traveling, in fact most of the time roads will be fine. But when it’s snowing hard, we can get a slushy accumulation on the roads. Most of the snow, though, will accumulate on the grass, trees, cars and roofs...and some areas (esp lake-effect) could get a couple of slushy inches by Sunday night. A brief warm-up Tuesday and Wednesday, then back to colder after that...

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy with snow and rain showers. Low: 32, Wind: WSW 7-14

Saturday: Breezy and cold with occasional snow and rain showers. High: 38, Wind: W 9-18

Saturday night: Times of wet snow overnight with a coating to 1″ in many areas. Low: 30

Sunday: Wet snow showers, mixed at times with rain. High: 38

