Some New Carlisle residents are unhappy with St. Joseph County’s redistricting plan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Concerns over redistricting have been expressed by many members of the community in St. Joseph County.

Today, New Carlisle residents protested outside of Commissioner Andy Kostielney’s office in South Bend.

“You’re told from an early age that if you don’t like the way things are, then you lobby the people you’ve put in office to change them. When you lobby those people and that doesn’t work then you vote, and change that person, and we did that,” says Dan Caruso, a New Carlisle resident.

Caruso tells us that he feels as though their votes have been nullified, after learning that the commissioner that they voted for, Derek Dieter, will no longer be representing them.

“And now we’ve got this redistricting, reordering of who represents who, or doesn’t, and uh, after having our voice out there become smaller and smaller and have fewer and fewer opportunities for people to hear what’s being polled out there,” says New Carlisle resident, Jack Daly.

Residents are saying that this is not democracy.

“And we end up with a commissioner who we didn’t vote for. We’re being told, ‘here’s your commissioner,’ and we’re ‘wait a minute, that’s not who we voted for,’ " says Caruso.

This is not the only issue that members of the community have brought up. Under this new plan, one district, District Two, will be mainly minorities, leaving many afraid that funding will lack in that area.

The redistricting plan was voted on 2-1, but many are calling on officials to regroup and try again.

