Sen. Braun campaign accused of receiving $8.5 million in improper loans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNDU) - Indiana Sen. Mike Braun is facing criticism over his campaign finances after a draft report of a Federal Election Commission audit was released.

The report claims Braun received over $8.5 million in “prohibited loans and lines of credit.” This includes a $1.5 million campaign contribution from Meyer Distributing, a company he founded and ran before being elected. It also mentions alleged improper reporting on hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations.

The Braun campaign has already filed a response to the audit, blaming a former treasurer for errors. The Federal Election Commission has not issued a final decision on the audit.

To read the full draft report, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.