Advertisement

Sen. Braun campaign accused of receiving $8.5 million in improper loans

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNDU) - Indiana Sen. Mike Braun is facing criticism over his campaign finances after a draft report of a Federal Election Commission audit was released.

The report claims Braun received over $8.5 million in “prohibited loans and lines of credit.” This includes a $1.5 million campaign contribution from Meyer Distributing, a company he founded and ran before being elected. It also mentions alleged improper reporting on hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations.

The Braun campaign has already filed a response to the audit, blaming a former treasurer for errors. The Federal Election Commission has not issued a final decision on the audit.

To read the full draft report, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Richey
29-year-old found dead in the woods in Elkhart County has been identified
Authorities in Elkhart are investigating what they call an "unusual" death.
Elkhart Co. Homicide Unit investigating after body found in woods
16 News Now Investigates: Answers for Asaiah
16 News Now Investigates: Answers for Asaiah
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation
More than a week after falling less than 100 votes short of renewing the district’s referendum,...
Superintendent of Concord Community Schools speaks out for first time since failing to renew referendum

Latest News

Here’s the latest look at the percentage of Michiana residents who are fully vaccinated from...
COVID-19 vaccination rates across Michiana: Nov. 12 update
You might have started seeing the leaves pile up in your front yard the past few days, so it’s...
Leaf collection continues in South Bend and Mishawaka
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Wintry Weekend for Michiana
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
16 News Now's Jack Springgate gives an update on leaf pickup in South Bend/Mishawaka after...
Leaf pickup underway in South Bend & Mishawaka